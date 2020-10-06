New Castle police accredited



DOVER — The New Castle City Police Department has become the fifth police agency to earn state accreditation through the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission.

Formed in 2008 to develop statewide standards, the DPAC has worked with New Castle officers over the past year.

“The state accreditation process raises the standards for our law enforcement agencies and sets the bar for excellence. Earning accreditation has clear benefits for this police agency, its officers and the community it serves. We recognize the New Castle City Police Department for its commitment to meeting these standards set by their peers,” Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen Jr., who is also the DPAC chair, said in a statement.