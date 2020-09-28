New Castle, Wilmington partner for final Census push



NEW CASTLE — In a final push for residents to get counted in the 2020 Census, representatives from New Castle County will appear at several community events in Wilmington and New Castle to encourage residents to be counted before next week’s deadline.

The Census Caravan will visit each of the following community day event locations Saturday: Helen Chambers Playground, 24th and Market Streets, Prices Run Park and Surrette Park. Events run from noon until 4 p.m.

Ensuring an accurate count for the largest county and largest city is critical for the state of Delaware. Census figures are tied to how much local communities receive for federal programs and how many seats a state receives in Congress.