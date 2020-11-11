New Dover VA clinic to open later this year

DOVER – A new facility in the former Blue Hen Mall will serve Kent County veterans after it opens later this year.

The new Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic was announced Wednesday on Veterans Day by U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, D-Del., along with leadership from Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and General Frank Vavala, former Adjutant General of Delaware.

The new facility at 655 S. Bay Road in Dover will increase the clinic space from its current size of 9,000-square-feet to over 29,000-square-feet. The additional space will allow for the expansion of services such as primary care, behavioral health, specialty services and telehealth.

The new clinic will include 18 primary care exam rooms, 12 mental health rooms, five specialty exam rooms, three women’s health rooms, optometry rooms, an audiology suite, phlebotomy lab, procedure rooms, telehealth rooms, conference/group meeting rooms, staging area for home-based primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation suite, offices for care coordinators, and requisite waiting, check-in, storage, and medication rooms.

A list of services provided at the new CBOC:

Primary Care

Comprehensive Women’s Health

Behavioral Health

Social Work

Lab (Phlebotomy)

Specialty Exams

Audiology

Optometry

Radiology (future)

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Telehealth (Teleretinal/Teledermatology)

Pharmacist

Nutrition

Specialty Procedures

Homeless Services

Veteran Service Officer Office