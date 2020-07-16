New drop box at Kent County Administrative Complex

DOVER — The popularity of the Emergency Services vehicle parked in front of the Kent County Administrative Complex has prompted replacing the vehicle with a permanent Drop Box. On Tuesday, July 14, the vehicle was returned to the Department of Public Safety, and the new Drop Box was installed.

Personnel from Central Duplicating/Mail Room will collect and distribute materials left in the new Drop Box three times per day: first thing in the morning; at mid-day (noon); and in the afternoon (by 4 p.m.) so that time sensitive documents may get to their respective offices within a timely basis.

Kent County patrons can leave documents for The Clerk of the Peace, Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills, Sheriff’s Office, Planning Services and Public Works, including Building Permits, Inspections, Plans, Bids/ RFQ’s and Permit Applications.

Tax and sewer bill payments shall continue to be left in a separate Drop Box located at the south end of the visitor’s parking lot in front of the Complex. The Payments Drop Box is now painted a bright yellow to make it more visible.

A directory is posted on the front window to assist persons wishing to contact a Department.