New traffic signal will be operational mid-November



LEWES — A new traffic signal at the intersection of Kings Highway and Clay Road in Lewes will be activated in November.

The Delaware Department of Transportation’s Traffic Signal Construction Section in conjunction with Byers Industrial will be activating the signal to a flash operation after the morning rush hours on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Nighttime intermittent lane closures will occur at the intersection from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Thursday, Nov. 12 with a rain date of Monday, Nov. 16. The lane closures are necessary for the installation of mast arm poles and signals.

After the flash operation period, the signal will be converted into a full “stop” and “go” operation on Sunday, Nov. 15.