WILMINGTON — As part of the rehabilitation of I-95 project, DelDOT announced on Thursday the nighttime closure of Delmarva Lane in Wilmington. The road closure is necessary for protective shielding under the bridges.

Delmarva Lane, between Beech Street and Frawley Road, will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each evening, starting on Nov. 16 and lasting through Nov. 24, pending weather. Detour signs will be posted for motorists.