Nine additional COVID-19 deaths reported by DPH

DOVER – Nine additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily update Sunday, while current hospitalizations crept up slightly after a steady downward trend recently.

All nine of the deaths involved victims with underlying health conditions, and two were in long-term care facilities. The ages of victims ranged from 26 to 87. Four deaths were in Sussex County, three in Kent County and two in New Castle County.



Hospitalizations rose by 12 to 315, with 10 additional patients being reported in New Castle County and one each in Sussex and Kent counties.

The state reported 34 new hospital admissions overall in its latest report.

The number of critically ill patients remained at 43.



Females have seen a 841.9 case rate per 10,000 people compared to 799.1 for men.