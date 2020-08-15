No new COVID-19 deaths reported, number of critically ill cases unchanged

DOVER – No new deaths were reported in the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update on Saturday, the number of critical cases remained at 10 and there were six fewer hospitalizations than the previous report.



While the state announced 56 additional positive cases, there were also 36 more recoveries as of Friday at 6 p.m.



Regarding school reopening criteria from Aug. 8 through Saturday, the state was deemed to have a minimal-to-moderate community spread status in new cases (50.8 per 100,000 people) and percentage of persons testing positive (4%). The state has determined that 10 to 100 new cases qualify as minimal-to-moderate, and the percentage of positive tests is 3 to 10%.



Average daily hospitalizations of 3.7 per 100,000 persons was minimal, which is considered anything fewer than 10.



The current overall minimal-to-moderate community spread means schools may use a hybrid model of remote learning and in-person learning options with precautions in place, according to the DPH.



While the state has been in a minimal-to-moderate stage per 100,000 people since the week beginning July 18, new cases (70.7 to 50.8), percentage of positive tests (4.2 to 4) and average number of hospitalizations (5.7 to 3.7) have all dropped since then.



There have been 593 deaths (315 females, 278 males) reported in Delaware since March 11. New Castle County has seen 293 deaths, Kent County 108 and Sussex County 192.



In its update Saturday, DPH data showed the rate of cases per 100,000 people is highest in the 18 to 34 age group (241.8), followed by 35 to 49 (233.3), 50 to 64 (174.1), 65 and older (161), 5 to 17 (64.3) and 0 to 4 (41).



The number of negative tests so far is 192,365, according to the DPH.