Non-profit recieves grant to provide autistic tots therapy



NEW CASTLE — Easterseals, a non-profit focused on the special needs community in Delmarva, has received a grant to offer autistic children three or younger free Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

Highmark Delaware, an insurance company, provided the grant for the therapy which helps increase language and communication skills and improve attention, focus, social skills, memory and academics.

“This grant from Highmark Delaware will make a huge impact in the lives of some of our smallest participants with autism and their families,” said Easterseals’ President and CEO, Kenan Sklenar. “Research shows that the greatest gains in developmental milestones for children with autism are seen through ABA therapy when intervention is started before the age of 2 and this grant helps make that possible.”