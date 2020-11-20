Nonprofit aims to help grieving families



WILMINGTON — Children & Families First and Supporting Kidds Inc. announced Thursday that they intend to reestablish Supporting Kidds as an independent nonprofit organization. The effort is being undertaken to strengthen Supporting Kidds in its mission to provide a compassionate pathway to hope for grieving children and their families and to empower the community to support them in the grieving process.

The organizations are hoping to complete the transition by the end of the year.

Louise Cummings will be serving as the interim executive director. Ms. Cummings, the widow of slain Delaware State Police Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard, began working with CFF to support individual grief-counseling services and create a sustainability plan for programming in 2019.

Visit connecttothelight.org for more information. All proceeds benefit the Supporting Kidds Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation, which has helped fund critical programming during this transition period.