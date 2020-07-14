Nonprofits to help Latino families

DOVER — The Arsht-Cannon Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation has awarded more than $580,000 in grants to local nonprofits. The foundation said Monday it is distributing $582,248 to organizations helping Latino families with educational programs.

The awards focused on several areas, from meeting the basic needs of qualified immigrant families to developing innovative programs working with other nonprofits.

“Amid the rising needs of families and the challenges faced by Latino-serving nonprofits, 2020-21 grant funding was prioritized to our nonprofit partners who redesigned their critically needed programs to reach families safely, effectively and with love, excellence and sustainability,” ACF Executive Director Dr. Christine Cannon said in a statement.

Recipients are: ESL@Lutheran Church of Our Savior ($20,000), PolyTech Adult Education ($20,000), Literacy Delaware ($20,000), Reading Assist ($20,000), Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington ($17,500), YMCA of Delaware ($13,000), Project New Start ($12,500), Milton Public Library ($2,750), Route 9 Library and Innovation Center ($2,750), Dover Library ($2,750), The Delaware Contemporary ($6,000), National Alliance for Mental Illness Delaware ($19,448), Autism Delaware ($9,000), Rosa Health Center ($25,000), Delaware Campaign for Achievement Now $(30,000), Trinity Episcopal Parish ($40,000), La Esperanza Community Center ($107,550), First State Community Action ($100,000), ChristianaCare Caregiver Relief Fund ($15,000) and La Colectiva de Delaware ($114,000)