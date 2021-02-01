Nor’easter continues to impact Delaware with wintry weather mix

DOVER – Strong winds and a mixed-bag of wintry precipitation from a nor’easter will continue to impact Delaware today into Tuesday evening, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a winter weather advisory for Kent County that will remain in effect until 10 Tuesday morning and a coastal flood warning for towns and areas along the coast of the Delaware Bay that is not expected to expire until 5 on Tuesday evening.

Meteorologists are calling for rain today until 4 p.m. before a mix of rain, snow and sleet hits Kent County from 4 until 5 p.m. with a chance of snow and sleet after 5 p.m. under breezy conditions and a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. An additional snowfall of up to two inches could fall in Kent County tonight.

Tuesday will bring with it a chance of snow, cloudy conditions, along with a high near 35 degrees with a northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

The NWS said that Kent County residents should plan on slippery road conditions tonight and tomorrow morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Individuals should slow down and use caution while traveling.

As for the coastal flood warning, The NWS said there could be one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways in Kent County.

At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Some partial or full road closures are possible.

A coastal flood warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials.

Residents are asked not to drive their vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than it looks.