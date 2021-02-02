Nor’easter gives Delawareans a taste of wintry weather

Flooding on the Marsh at Indian River Inlet north of Bethany Beach, Monday.

Special to the Delaware State News / CHUCK SNYDER

The effects of a nor’easter gave Delawareans a reminder of what snow looks like, although it didn’t have nearly the impact that it had on Philadelphia, New York City and the northeast states, where it dumped more than a foot of snow in many areas.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said Monday evening that a winter weather advisory had been extended until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, along with a coastal flood warning for towns and areas along the coast of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean that was not expected to expire until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The wintry weather mix made school districts in Kent and Sussex counties go to virtual learning on Monday, while some schools elected to take a traditional snow day.

Meanwhile, all Curative COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Monday were canceled. Delaware Health and Social Services said individuals who had appointments on Monday will receive an email to reschedule.

Delaware Electric Cooperative had 571 customers who were left without power on Sunday night but were all restored by 9 p.m. that evening As of Monday night at 6, DEC had just one customer without power while Delmarva Power had three customers in New Castle County without electricity.

Coastal Highway high water north of Bethany Beach near the Indian River Inlet on Monday.

Special to the Delaware State News / CHUCK SNYDE

Kent and Sussex counties experienced a mostly rain event on Monday until around 4 p.m., when a mix of rain, snow and sleet arrived with breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

An additional snowfall of up to two inches was forecast to fall in Kent County Monday night, according to the NWS.

Forecasters for the NWS were predicting between three to six inches of new accumulation Monday night in New Castle County,

Tuesday will bring with it another chance of snow — mainly before 4 p.m. — and cloudy conditions, along with a high near 35 degrees with a northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

The chance of snow will continue Tuesday night, mainly before 10 with cloudy skies and a low temperature of around 27 degrees.

The NWS said that Kent County residents should plan on slippery road conditions this morning, which could impact the morning commutes. Individuals should slow down and use caution while traveling.

A DelDOT truck turns around after encountering high water on South Inlet Road at Indian River Inlet on Monday.

Special to the Delaware State News / CHUCK SNYDER

As for the coastal flood warning, The NWS said there could be up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways in Kent County. Minor tidal flooding is possible around the times of high tide into Wednesday afternoon.

At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Some partial or full road closures are possible.

A coastal flood warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials.

Residents are asked not to drive through flood waters. The water may be deeper than it looks.