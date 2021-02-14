NWS expects rising temps to help melt ice, slush

DOVER – The hazardous weather outlook has expired for Delaware, though some roads, parking lots and sidewalks remain treacherous from the frozen rain and sleet that lasted into the overnight hours Saturday.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) said the temperatures will gradually rise this afternoon to a high of around 38 degrees with a north wind around 5 mph, which will prompt some melting of the ice.

However, starting tonight, the chance of precipitation will increase until Wednesday.

The NWS said there is a 20% chance of rain tonight, mixing with freezing rain after 1 a.m., before gradually ending. It is expected to remain cloudy with a low around 32.

Then, on George Washington’s birthday on Monday, there is 40% chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m. The forecast calls for cloudy skies, with a high near 37 degrees. More rain is anticipated Monday night, mainly after 1 a.m. with a low around 35.