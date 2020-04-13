NWS puts tornado watch in effect until 6 this evening

DOVER – The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a couple of weather warnings for Delaware today – including a tornado watch until 6 this evening.

The tornado watch includes all of Delaware while a high wind warning remains until effect until 7 tonight, with winds coming from the south between 25 to 35 mph with 55 to 60 mph gusts expected throughout the state.

The damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The strongest winds are forecast to occur from late morning into the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible today that could result in even stronger wind gusts.

As of noon today, Delaware Electric Cooperative ad 7,091 customers without power – the majority in Sussex County – while Delmarva Power had 161 outages affecting 1,913 customers.

The National Weather Service said people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.