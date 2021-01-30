NWS: Snow may arrive in region midday Sunday

DOVER – Cold temperatures and a dry climate will likely delay the arrival of snow to the region until at least midday Sunday, according to the latest National Weather forecast that read:



“Since it will be quite cold and dry Sunday morning, it will take time for precipitation to develop, as precipitation is likely to evaporate before reaching the ground, and then light snow develops by midday or so.



“Snow will really get going late in the day over Delmarva, creeping north into New Jersey and the Delaware Valley, and then into northern portions of the forecast area by evening.



“For southern Delaware and into Cape May County (N.J.), the rain/snow line should begin to lift far enough to the north to allow for at least a mix, if not a change to plain rain late Sunday afternoon.”



The NWS said 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and northern Delaware Sunday before the pace picks up heading into Monday. There could be roughly 7 to 10 inches of snow falling north of the I-95 corridor, with 3-5 inches possible elsewhere during the day.



“These numbers will be greatly impacted by mixing and changing to rain, especially in the southern areas,” the NWS said.



“An additional 2-4 inches of snow is possible Monday night.”



A departing low pressure system Tuesday could bring bands of snow during that time, but the NWS said additional snow accumulations will be minimal.