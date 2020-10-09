Office of Highway Safety launches Operation Crash Reduction, new website

DOVER — The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is launching several initiatives over this holiday weekend, which is the most dangerous time of year for drivers.



“With more cars on the road during this holiday period, there is more speeding, distracted driving and impaired-driving behaviors, which lead to more crashes,” said Kimberly Chesser, director of DOHS.



“We strive to provide our citizens with the information they need to stay safe and that includes wearing your seat belt, because buckling up provides the best defense against injury or death in a crash,” she said.



To help drivers and passengers remember the importance of buckling up, the DOHS is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to check for seat belt usage in an initiative called Operation Crash Reduction.



Additionally, DOHS is relaunching its highway safety website, arrivealivede.com, with more information and interactive tools to help inform Delawareans.



“It’s very important to get out the ‘buckle up’ message, because seat belts save lives,” said Sarah Cattie, the occupant protection program manager at DOHS. “We invite all Delawareans to visit arrivealivede.com to learn more about seat belt safety and other road-safety topics to help save lives and reduce crashes across our state.”



Operation Crash Reduction is an NHTSA initiative focused on Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.



According to NHTSA, from 2014-18, this region had 882 fatal crashes between the dates of Oct. 1-15. Also, October was the month when most fatal crashes occurred.



This regional campaign runs through Monday and includes social media efforts to further raise awareness.