Office of Highway Safety stresses safe pedestrian habits



DOVER — As the nationwide Pedestrian Safety Month Campaign comes to a close, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety wants to remind pedestrians and motorists to continue to be vigilant by practicing safe pedestrian habits and safe driving behaviors.

People choose different modes of transportation based on what works well for their lifestyle, but at some point, or another, everyone is a pedestrian. Whether an individual is walking home, walking to a bus stop, or even just walking to their car in a parking lot, it is critical that they were bright clothing or carry a light because it makes it much easier for drivers to see and avoid them.

“The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is committed to keeping Delawareans safe while traveling on our roads,” said Kimberly Chesser, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “Nighttime visibility is one of the most important pedestrian safety issues in our state.

“If you are a pedestrian, take the time to make sure you walk smart and walk bright. Carry a light and wear something reflective at night. If you are a driver, be on the lookout for pedestrians so that everyone can make it home safe.”