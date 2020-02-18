One dead in Bowers Beach residential blaze

One person died in a house trailer fire reported just after midnight Tuesday in the unit block of GRM Drive off Bowers Beach Road. the fire remains under investigation.

BOWERS BEACH – An 87-year-old man died in a house trailer fire reported just after midnight Tuesday in the unit block of GRM Drive off Bowers Beach Road, authorities said.

Flames were engulfing the structure as the Bowers Beach Fire Company arrived, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal spokesman Michael G. Chionchio. Firefighters found the victim (who lived at the home) deceased inside the trailer.

It was Delaware’s first fatal fire incident in this year, Mr. Chionchio said.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $50,000.

Another resident – a 39-year-old woman – suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to the Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus in good condition, Mr. Chionchio said.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $50,000. State fire investigators went to the scene and the blaze’s cause and origin was to be determined, authorities said.

An autopsy was expected later Tuesday, Mr. Chionchio said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal continues to investigate.

• Regarding an unrelated investigation, Mr. Chionchio said there’s been no determination of the cause and origin of an Aug. 7, 2019 fire in Long Neck that left three children under age 5 dead. The blaze occurred in the Pot-Nets Bayside community.