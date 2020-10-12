Online symposium to discuss legal system reform



WILMINGTON — All are welcome to attend a free online event on Oct. 17, which will examine the impact of injustices in the legal system on incarcerated and formerly incarcerated persons and their families.

The event is sponsored by the Methodist Action Program (MAP) whose mission is to promote positive social change through educating, organizing and advocacy. This virtual workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will bring together community partners, local faith congregations, and concerned citizens from throughout Delaware to address four specific areas of needed reform in the state’s legal system: 1) the school-to-prison pipeline; 2) job preparedness and accessibility to jobs for inmates and on re-entry; 3) physical and mental healthcare for those incarcerated; and 4) family support systems for family members of incarcerated men and women.

Following a roundtable discussion, individuals may participate in a breakout session on one of the identified topics. Individuals interested in taking part in one of the breakout sessions in addition to the roundtable discussion should register for the Zoom session at mapde.org by Oct. 16. The roundtable event and closing remarks will also be streamed at The Bridge on 360W!SE TV. Visit 360wisetv.com or download the app.