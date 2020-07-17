Open space preservation topic of Inland Bays meeting

REHOBOTH BEACH — The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays invites the public to attend the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) – Citizen’s Café – taking place on Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be hosted as an online video conference.

The CAC’s key role is to bring issues of public concern related to the protection of the Inland Bays and its watershed to the Center’s Board of Directors. Quarterly meetings (cafés) serve as an opportunity for the public to engage with CAC and Center representatives, learn more about the Inland Bays watershed through dynamic conversations and stories, as well as share their concerns.

The July Café will highlight the value of open, natural spaces in the Inland Bays watershed. As development continues, informed and strategic preservation efforts are needed to safeguard these precious spaces for future generations.

Guest speaker Mark Chura, executive director of the Sussex County Land Trust, will be discussing the importance of preserving open spaces for both humans and wildlife. Bob Collins, program manager at the center, will also be joining the conversation to share some history and management efforts of James Farm Ecological Preserve located near Ocean View.

The Citizen’s Café will take place virtually (via Zoom). Pre-registration is required. More details can be found on the Center’s website at https://www.inlandbays.org/about/committees/citizens-advisor/. Those unable to attend the meeting are still welcome to submit their concerns about the Inland Bays watershed through the provided link.