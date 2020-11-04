Optimist Club of Sussex to sponsor essay contest



SUSSEX COUNTY — Optimist Club of Sussex County is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2020-2021 school year.

Information regarding the Essay Contest has been sent to all Sussex County High School Guidance Departments and is open to stu-dents in Sussex County under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” and determine the top three Sussex County winners. Winners will receive a medallion and monetary award and the winning essay will be sent to the district level where college scholarships are available for top winners. Deadline for entries is Nov. 16.

The Optimist Club of Sussex County has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for three years and has been active in the community since 2017. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include the Optimist Oratorical Contest, Youth Appreciation Day, and Respect for Law programs.

Students wishing to participate in the Essay Contest can find out more about the contest at Optimist International www.optimist.org and by contacting the local club at Sussex-optimist@gmail.com.