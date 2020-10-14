Overdose medication distribution set today



SMYRNA – Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, in collaboration with Public Health’s Kent County Community Response Team, the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, and the Smyrna-Clayton Ministerium will provide free training and opioid rescue kits to residents today.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside of First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna at 118 W. Commerce St. Both drive-through and walk-up options will be available in order to maintain social distancing and all attendees must wear a face covering.

Attendees will spend roughly 10 minutes being trained to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency, as well as learning about local treatment and support resources. Opioid rescue kits, each containing two doses of Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, will be distributed.

The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health launched the 24/7 Hope line to serve as a single point of contact for resources, info, clinical and peer support, and crisis assistance. Call 1-833-9-HOPEDE or visit HelpisHereDE.com.

Any residents having problems obtaining insurance approval for treatment or prescriptions related to substance abuse or mental health needs, contact the Delaware Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division by emailing consumer@delaware.gov or calling 674-7300.