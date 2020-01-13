Overturned poultry truck fowls up traffic on Del. 1

FREDERICA – A crash on Del. 1 involving an overturned poultry truck early fowled up traffic Monday afternoon, creating prolonged delays and nightmares for motorists between Dover and Frederica.

The tractor trailer crash occurred at approximately 1:13 p.m., according to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

Southbound Del. 1 at N. Frederica (Exit 86) was closed. As of 5:50 p.m. Monday, Cpl. Jaffe said she had not received official word the road has reopened.

The operator of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Cpl. Jaffe.

Motorists were alerted by state police and Delaware’s Department of Transportation of potential delays in that area and advised to seek alternate travel routes.

