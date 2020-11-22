PA man arrested on weapon and traffic charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — On Saturday morning, 27-year-old Donte Wilkie of Landsowne, Penn. was arrested on weapon and traffic charges.

At about 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper on Interstate 495 observed a grey Dodge Charger travelling northbound in the left lane at 106 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Donte Wilkie

The vehicle made a quick, unsignalled lane change as the trooper approached it from the rear.

A traffic stop was initiated and the trooper made contact with Mr. Wilkie.

Upon contact with the operator, a strong odor of marijuana was detected and a criminal investigation ensued.

The search turned up one loaded extended 9mm magazine, one loaded 9mm firearm, $2,427 in suspected drug proceeds, approximately 10 grams of marijuana and one large hunting knife.

Mr. Wilkie was taken into custody without further incident and transported to Troop 1 where he was charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohbited.

He also caught charges for concealing a deadly instrument, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, failure to signal, speeding in excess of 65 mph and operating a vehicle with a window tint.

Mr. Wilkie was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #11 and released on his own recognizance.