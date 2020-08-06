PAWS for People recognized as Best Nonprofit

NEWARK — PAWS for People has received the Delaware Small Business Chamber’s Voters’ Choice Award for Delaware’s Best Nonprofit.

This is the fourth consecutive year that PAWS for People has won a DSBC Award. In 2017, PAWS received the Award for Best NonProfit; in 2018 it won both the Judges’ and Peoples’ Choice Community Involvement Award and the Judges’ Choice Customer Service Award; and in 2019 PAWS received the Judges’ Choice Award for Best NonProfit and Best Community Involvement.

PAWS for People is a volunteer nonprofit organization that provides one-on-one pet therapy to anyone who could benefit from a visit with a gentle, affectionate animal. PAWS therapy pets are well-trained and certified to interact with people in need of all ages. Currently, PAWS has more than 650 therapy teams visiting 200 sites throughout Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, offering more than 24 specialized programs that address a range of physical, emotional and mental issues.

In addition, PAWS for Reading and PreK PAWS teams provide reading and prereading sessions to help children enjoy reading while improving their literacy skills with the encouragement and comfort of a PAWS therapy pet.