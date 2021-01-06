Pepper elected Levy Court president, Angel gets VP nod

DOVER – Commissioner Terry Pepper was voted in as upcoming president of Kent County Levy Court, while Commissioner Allan Angel received the nod as vice president during an organizational meeting Tuesday night. Mr. Pepper succeeds long-time president P. Brooks Banta, who retired at the end of 2020.



Commissioners Joanne Masten (1st District), Mr. Angel (3rd District) and Jody Sweeney (5th District) took oaths of office during an afternoon ceremony. Also taking oaths were Register of Wills Harold Brode, Deputy Register of Wills Jason Mollohan, and Clerk of the Peace Brenda Wootten.