Poinsettia sale underway



NEW CASTLE — The annual holiday sale of poinsettias grown at the greenhouse on the Department of Health and Social Services’ Herman Holloway Campus is now underway. Running through Dec. 22, individuals can get holiday-appropriate plants while supporting youth programs.

The greenhouse is operated by Bright Spot Urban Farm and proceeds from the sale of the nearly 1,800 poinsettias grown this season will help fund its youth programs. Bright Spot Farms provides paid hands-on training in agriculture and horticulture for high school students.

Available in red, white, pink and multiple specialty colors, the 6.5-inch pots are $9.50 each or $10 for specialty colors. For orders of more than 25 plants, the price is $8.50 for each plant. Plants in the 8.5-inch pots come in red, white and a mix of red and white, and cost $30 each.

The larger plants in the 10-inch pots come in red or white and cost $35 each. There is also a smaller 4.5-inch pot (tabletop size) for $5 each, available in red, white, golden glo, cinnamon, princettia hot pink, princettia pink and princettia pure white.

The prices include a foil wrap on the pot. Delivery is a flat fee of $7 in New Castle County, no matter the number of plants.

Orders can be made online using the order form found at brightspotfarms.org/shop. For more information, call 255-2993.