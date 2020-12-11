Police at scene of incident in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH – Delaware State Police said investigation into an undisclosed incident is ongoing in the 19000 block of Coastal Highway.



DSP said that an incident was reported at approximately 7:47 p.m., Thursday. The incident was contained to this specific location and at this time the area is secure and there is no threat to public safety, according to spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell.



There will continue to be an increased police presence as the investigation continues, DSP said. There are no road closures at this time.



Further details regarding the incident will be released as they become available, DSP said.