Police investigating trio of Sussex church burglaries

SUSSEX COUNTY – Two churches have been burglarized in Millsboro and another one has been broken into in Laurel over the past few days, according to Sgt. Richard D. Bratz, spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

Sgt. Bratz said the investigations into these incidents are active and ongoing. The three churches that were broken into are:

Carey’s United Methodist Church at 22053 Careys Camp Road in Millsboro, which occurred during the overnight hours on Jan. 11.

Saint Johns AME Church at 31034 East Trap Pond Road in Laurel, which happened between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11.

Trinity Church at 17237 Phillips Hill Road in Millsboro, which took place around Jan. 6.

Delaware State Police are asking the public to be watchful and observant of suspicious activity. If anybody observes any suspicious activity they are asked to call the police at 9-1-1. Also, for any information to report in these cases, contact Sgt. W. Miller of Troop 4 in Georgetown at 302-752-3814.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

Safeguards to use:

Lock all outside doors and windows before leaving. Even if it is for a short time, lock all doors.

Check locks on doors and windows and replace them with secure devices as necessary.

Install deadbolt locks on all outside doors.

Always lock all outbuildings.

Change locks immediately if keys are lost, stolen or if a person with a key has left or been terminated.

Whenever possible use curtains or shades on windows.

Leave a light on, connect to automatic timers to turn on in the evening and off during the day.

Have adequate exterior lighting. A motion-sensitive light is recommended for dark areas and behind buildings.

Don’t allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers or flyers to build up while away. Arrange with the Post Office to hold mail, or arrange for a trusted person to collect it daily.

Arrange for the lawn to be mowed regularly.

Trim trees and shrubs so that they cannot be used as hiding places for intruders.

Consider installing an alarm system as added security.

If anybody notices a break-in:

Do not enter – the burglar may still be inside.

Call the police at 9-1-1

Do not touch anything until the police have completed their investigation.

Write down any suspicious person(s) or vehicles.

Note the descriptions of any suspicious person(s).

