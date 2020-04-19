Polly Drummond waste site closed Sunday

DOVER — The Polly Drummond drop-off yard waste site near Newark, which opened for the season Saturday, was closed Sunday because of material capacity and traffic issues.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the site had reached about 80 percent capacity just from material dropped off Saturday. As Sunday developed, dozens of cars flooded the area, creating a long line that blocked traffic and caused police to respond.

The site was closed around noon as a result.

DNREC said its contractor will shred and remove all the material this week and will create a traffic plan. The agency hopes to reopen the facility this upcoming Saturday.

The site is normally open on weekends only.

A list of commercial yard waste drop-off sites that can be used as an alternative can be found at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/waste-hazardous/yard-waste/drop-off-sites/