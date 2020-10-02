Pop-up testing locations at schools to prepare for in-person learning

WILMINGTON – As schools prepare for a return to in-person instruction under the hybrid model, pop-up school testing locations will be available around the state.

“Our goal is to get more Delaware children into school for in-person learning – especially our youngest learners and disadvantaged children who need in-person instruction the most,” Gov. John Carney said in a prepared statement. “These pop-up testing locations will help us safely bring back students and educators into the classroom. Delawareans can help students and educators return safely by staying vigilant. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance from those outside your household. Get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.”

The school pop-up testing locations will use Curative tests, which are saliva-based oral swabs. Delawareans can register for the pop-up tests at delaware.curativeinc.com. Test results are generally available 48 to 72 hours after Curative receives the test.

While many of the pop-up testing locations are aimed for students and school communities, members of the public can also register for a test at the school locations.

Next week, testing sites will be available at Delcastle, McKean, Caesar Rodney, Hodgson Vo-Tech, Middletown, Glasgow, Odessa, and William Penn high schools, as well as Delaware Tech’s Owens Campus and Kirk Middle School. A full calendar with dates and times can be viewed here.

Other sites can be viewed here.

Delaware has a variety of testing options available for the community:

Nasal Swab Tests (front-of-the-nostril swab) – Available at select Walgreens and Public Health Clinic permanent testing sites. Additional health care provider testing sites may offer deep nasal swab testing.

Curative Tests (saliva-based oral swab) – Available at pop-up school and community testing locations and select State Service Center permanent testing sites.

At-home tests (saliva collection) – Available for Delawareans residents, especially for Delawareans over the age of 60, those in high-risk groups, and anyone who has been in a large gathering.