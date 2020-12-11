Portion of Beaver Dam Road to close for pipe replacement



ELLENDALE — The Delaware Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that a portion of Beaver Dam Road in Ellendale will be closed for the removal and replacement of a failing crossroad pipe.

The closure, which will be on Beaver Dam Road between Del. 16/Beach Highway and Spruce Road, will take place from Dec. 15 at 7 a.m. and will last until Dec. 23 at 3 p.m., pending weather.

Residents and businesses will have access during the closure but may need to take the posted detour route. Detour signs have been posted.