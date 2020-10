REHOBOTH BEACH — The Delaware Department of Transportation DelDOT) announced that a portion of Munchy Branch Road will be closed from Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. until Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., pending weather, to complete the sewer tie-in for McKinny’s Grove.

Munchy Branch Road will be closed between Delphany Street and Field Lane in Rehoboth. Detour signs will be posted for motorists.