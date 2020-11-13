Portion of Paradise Alley Road to close at RR crossing



FELTON — The Delmarva Central Railroad Company will be replacing the crossroad pipe at its railroad crossing on Paradise Alley Road between U.S. 113 and Little Mastens Corner Road, causing a road closure from Nov. 16-18, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

The road closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, pending weather.

Residents will have access to their homes but may need to take the posted detour routes. Detour signs will be posted for motorists.