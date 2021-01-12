Portion of Sand Hill Road closing for roundabout construction

GEORGETOWN – A portion of Sand Hill Road will be closed later this month through early spring for installation of a roundabout as part of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvements Project.

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) on Tuesday announced the closure, which is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, weather permitting.

The temporary closure is Sand Hill Road between U.S. 9/East Market Street/Lewes Georgetown Highway and Briarwood Road.

Only access to the CHEER Community Center and Cheer Apartments will be maintained from US 9/Georgetown Lewes Highway.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

Detour Route

Northbound: Eastbound on US 9/Georgetown Lewes Highway, left onto Shingle Point Road, left on to Briarwood Road and return to Sand Hill Road.

Southbound: Left on to Briarwood Road, right onto Shingle Point Road and continue to US 9/Georgetown Lewes Highway.

According to DelDOT, roundabouts encourage drivers to reduce their speed through the intersection. The design of a roundabout also reduces the need for direct left turns, which are a major reason for intersection crashes, thereby increasing the overall safety aspect of the intersection.