Positive COVID-19 case impacts Milford summer school, polling location

MILFORD — Summer school and polling for Tuesday’s school board election were impacted after an adult who tested positive for COVID-19 was in Morris Elementary School Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Morris school building will be closed tomorrow so that we can begin a deep cleaning,” an announcement released by the district stated. “There will be no summer school at Morris until further notice.”

Working with the Kent County Department of Elections, the district relocated its polling place. Voters can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Milford High School and Mispillion Elementary.