Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Oct. 24



REHOBOTH BEACH – Next month, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department will open a collection site in the lobby of the police department to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

Prescriptions can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at 229 Rehoboth Ave. This nationwide prescription drug “Take-Back” initiative seeks to prevent pill abuse and theft.

During this initiative, prescription and over-the-counter solid dosage medications (i.e., tablets and capsules) will be accepted. Intravenous solutions, injectables, needles, hydrogen peroxide, compressed cylinders (asthma inhalers, for example), iodine-containing medications, and thermometers will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine will also not be accepted during National Take-Back Day.

To protect privacy, participants can use a permanent marker to blacken out your personal information on the labels, if you are unable to peel them off, prior to turning them in. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices will also be collected only after the batteries are removed from the devices.

The collection is supervised by law enforcement. The collection is free and open to the public; no appointments are necessary.

For more information, please contact the Rehoboth Beach Police Department at 302-227-2577.