Presidential primary voters arriving steadily at polls

DOVER – Delaware’s presidential primary commenced this morning, with walk-in voters seen arriving steadily at Dover, Smyrna and Cheswold polling places during a time when an atypically high number of absentee ballots have already been received.



Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. statewide for those registered with a party affiliation. That’s also the deadline time for absentee voters to deliver their ballots to the elections office that issued them.



Democrats are choosing between Joseph Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, while Republicans can tab either President Donald Trump or businessman Rocky De La Fuente.