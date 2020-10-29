Program to monitor voting site accessibility



DOVER — The Disabilities Law Program of Community Legal Aid Society, Inc. will help enforce the Help America Vote Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act during the General Election on Nov. 3

On Election Day, CLASI staff and volunteers from Widener Law School will be monitoring selected polling places for accessibility for people with disabilities. CLASI is also collecting direct voter feedback and is asking voters who wish to share their election day experiences to call the Disabilities Law Program at CLASI via phone 302-856-2027 or email cgarcia@declasi.org.

Individuals with disabilities who encounter problems with access at their polling places, or with the accessibility of the absentee or mail-in-ballot process, should bring these barriers to the attention of poll workers, their county Department of Election, and the DLP.

The last day that the Department of Elections will send out a vote by mail ballot is Oct. 30.

For voters with disabilities or who are ill, another option is to vote by absentee ballot. If the voter has physical disabilities or is sick, they can choose to receive and submit their absentee ballot electronically by fax or email. Otherwise, the absentee ballot process is similar to the vote by mail process. Voters can obtain an absentee ballot up until noon the day before the election Nov. 2.

Voters with disabilities going to the polling place on Election Day should be aware of their right to take a person of their choice into the voting booth should they require assistance in voting. They may also ask for assistance from official poll workers. People with guardians may vote under most circumstances. Voters with low vision or other impairments can utilize the Universal Voting Console, or UVC on the ExpressXL voting machines, which allows voters to listen to rather than read the ballot. Voters should not hesitate to tell poll workers that they wish to use the accessible features of the voting equipment and ask for assistance with these features if needed.

The only individuals allowed to challenge a person’s eligibility to vote are the two official party challengers located inside each polling location. A person’s disability is not a lawful basis for a challenge.

For more information about the DLP, visit the CLASI website at: www.declasi.org.