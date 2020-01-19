Prosecutors secure convictions in Sussex County homicides

WILMINGTON — A Sussex County Judge has found Millsboro’s A.J. McMullen guilty of murder, the Delaware Department of Justice announced.

On Nov. 17, 2016, a passerby discovered Darrin Gibbs, also of Millsboro, lying face down on Monroe Street with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Witness testimony, ballistics evidence and video surveillance ultimately identified one of Gibbs’ associates, Mr. McMullen, as the shooter.

Investigators discovered that Mr. McMullen committed the murder to prevent Mr. Gibbs from talking about a robbery that Mr. McMullen committed against a drug dealer.

Mr. McMullen was found guilty in a bench trial of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and will be sentenced in February.

Meanwhile, McArthur Risper, a 30-year-old from Bridgeville, was sentenced to life plus 30 years for the murder of Corey Bailey.

On May 11, 2018, Mr. Bailey was approached by two men who shot him multiple times before fleeing. Witnesses and an anonymous tip identified one of the shooters as Mr. Risper. The second shooter’s identity is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Mr. Risper was found guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy.

