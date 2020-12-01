Public invited to forum on police reform



DOVER — On Wednesday, local community leaders will join experts on policing and criminal justice reform for a public listening session hosted by the General Assembly’s Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force.

This is the second such forum held by the task force. It will focus on community policing and workforce development, topics under review by two of its four subcommittees. The first session, held in September, was centered around the subcommittees for police use of force and transparency.

Hosted via Zoom, the session will begin with a panel discussion, followed by comments from members of the public. Those wishing to offer comments must register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gnsejn_GQbCsBDjrq8RB9g.

Panelists scheduled to participate include Alonna Berry, the founder and chairwoman of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence; Eugene Young, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League; former Wilmington police officer Daniel Selekman; and Lynda R. Williams, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

The session will be streamed live on the General Assembly’s YouTube page at youtube.com/channel/UCmePiLcN2Ee8cWOEBuUxG1g. It will last from 6-8 p.m.