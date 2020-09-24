QOTD: How has grocery shopping changed for you?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Buying groceries has changed: For the first time in a generation, Americans are spending more money at the supermarket than at places where someone else made the food. In general trips to the grocery store are fewer, but lists are better. Produce sales are riding high and oranges are more popular than ever. Stores have been redrawn, and there is less variety and fewer brands to choose among. How have your grocery shopping habits changed? What do you miss from the days before COVID-19? Are there specific items you wish you could obtain but can no longer find? Is there anything you particularly like about the new normal?

