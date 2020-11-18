RD20 Democratic Committee hold meeting via Zoom



LEWES — The RD20 Democratic Committee will hold its regular monthly business meeting on Nov. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. The meeting will focus on the strong voter turnout in District 20 for Democratic candidates at the presidential, federal and statewide level with all winning their races in RD20.

Any registered Democrat is welcome to participate in this business meeting. Registration for non-committee people is required by emailing KerryThalheim@aol.com. Include your legal name and street address for verification purposes. Following registration and verification, instructions for joining the Zoom meeting will be emailed to participants 24 hours prior to the meeting. For updated information and news about upcoming events go the RD20 website at www.rd20DelDems.com or visit Facebook at “Delaware’s 20th RD Democratic Committee & Friends Group.”

To be placed on RD20’s email list, send an email to rd20.deldems@gmail.com. RD20 is the local Democratic Party organization for residents in the Lewes, Milton, Belltown, Cool Spring, Jimtown, Pinetown and Harbeson areas of Sussex County.