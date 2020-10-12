RD20 Democratic Committee hold meeting via Zoom



LEWES — The RD20 Democratic Committee will hold its regular monthly business meeting on Oct. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing.

The guest speaker will be Brandon Nitsche, regional field director for the Coordinated Campaign in Sussex County. He will update meeting participants on the concentrated effort to turn out Democratic voters in Sussex County. Any registered Democrat is welcome to participate in this business meeting. Registration for non-committee people is required by emailing KerryThalheim@aol.com. Include your legal name and street address for verification purposes. Following registration and verification, instructions for joining the Zoom meeting will be emailed to participants 24 hours prior to the meeting. For updated information and news about upcoming events go the RD20 website at www.RD20DelDems.com. To be placed on RD20’s email list, send an email to rd20deldems@gmail.com. RD20 is the local Democratic Party organization for residents in the Lewes, Milton, Belltown, Cool Spring, Jimtown, Pinetown and Harbeson areas of Sussex County.