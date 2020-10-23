Read Aloud Delaware holds event, receives $2,000 grant



GEORGETOWN — Read Aloud Delaware has received a grant from Dollar General Literacy Fund to continue its mission.

The grant will be used to provide the children’s book “I Am Enough” by Grace Byers to all 3- and 4-year-old students and their teachers at four reading sites in the county including the Frankford Learning Center in Frankford, Children’s Place in Millsboro, Primeros Pasos in Georgetown and the Village Square Academy in Ocean View.

Although the Read Aloud Delaware volunteers currently are not able to be reading in the 41 Head Starts, child care centers, preschools and kindergartens where they normally read one-on-one to children, they are still interested in exploring reading tips and techniques.

Volunteers in Sussex County were invited to an outside get-together in Georgetown Oct. 19 for a masked and socially distanced chance to touch base and catch up.

Cynthia Shermeyer from Literacy Delaware offered the volunteers some strategies for interacting with children for whom English is a second language. She shared suggestions for making the best use of picture books, rhyming books, and alphabet books with the young English language learners.

Anyone interested in more information or to volunteer at Read Aloud Delaware, please contact the Sussex County office at 302-856-2527.