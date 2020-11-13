Read Aloud Delaware unveils Christmas tree at Grottos



LEWES — Frosty the Snowman stands ready to greet diners at Grotto Grand Slam in Lewes.

Frosty is featured on Read Aloud Delaware’s 2020 Christmas tree, continuing a long tradition of trees decorated with children’s favorite characters. Patrons are invited to stop by to see the tree, enjoy a meal and make a donation to support the children’s literacy program.

Donations can be made in the drop box at the restaurant’s front desk through Friday, Jan. 1, or mailed to Read Aloud DE, 108 N. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947.