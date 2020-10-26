Reducing Energy Consumption Zoom meeting



DOVER — Dr. Anthony (Tony) DePrima will discuss how targeted energy efficiency can reduce energy consumption from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 via Zoom.

Dr. DePrima is executive director of “Energize Delaware,” which is a non-profit aimed at fostering a sustainable energy future. Their team offers carbon reduction programs for homes, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.

Contact Joan Flaherty and Charlie Garlow at 301-312-7703 or 240-353-4962 for Zoom Link and passwords or telephone call-in number.