Referendum for new Milford police station set for Jan. 26



MILFORD — Milford residents will have the opportunity to vote in a referendum on whether or not to raise taxes and borrow money to build a new police station on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Voting will be taking place in person at the Public Works Facility at 180 Vickers Drive between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day.

Milford residents can also request a mail-in absentee ballot but must make that decision immediately. Anyone interested in getting an absentee ballot should call City Clerk Terri Hudson at 422-1111 ext. 1300 as soon as possible.

Any Milford resident who has not previously registered to vote with the city also needs to call Ms. Hudson at the same number to get their name on the rolls.