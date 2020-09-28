Rehoboth Beach to remove remaining barricades



REHOBOTH BEACH— The City of Rehoboth Beach will remove the remaining barricades citywide beginning Nov. 2.

The commissioners agreed at their special meeting on Sept. 22 to remove the barricades that were put in place for outdoor dining as the barricades rental period is ending soon.

Restaurants currently utilizing outdoor dining are approved to continue through March 31, 2021, with tables placed adjacent to their façade.

Forty-four restaurants have outdoor dining in place, of which 11 utilize barricades to accommodate pedestrian traffic better.

Commissioners will continue discussing outdoor dining logistics at their next special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. On the agenda for this meeting is a strategy for businesses to use City public space and private space beyond the business floor plan. Please visit cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/portal/ for meeting information.